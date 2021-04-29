Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) PT Raised to $83.00

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a sell rating on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Stifel Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Stifel Financial from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities upped their target price on Stifel Financial from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Stifel Financial from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Stifel Financial has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.61.

Shares of NYSE SF traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.86. 1,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 616,621. Stifel Financial has a 12-month low of $25.18 and a 12-month high of $70.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.37.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 12.26%. Stifel Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%.

In other news, SVP Thomas B. Michaud sold 43,719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total value of $2,920,429.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 120,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,070,174.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas W. Weisel sold 5,413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total value of $369,166.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,427 shares in the company, valued at $2,757,121.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 171,710 shares of company stock worth $10,597,132. Insiders own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its position in Stifel Financial by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 4.6% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 4,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Stifel Financial by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. 56.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

