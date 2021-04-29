MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Price Target Raised to $473.00 at Morgan Stanley

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $448.00 to $473.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MSCI. UBS Group raised MSCI from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $452.00 to $463.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on MSCI from $493.00 to $533.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $481.14.

Get MSCI alerts:

MSCI stock traded up $4.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $488.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,911. MSCI has a 12 month low of $299.09 and a 12 month high of $490.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $439.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $417.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.39 billion, a PE ratio of 72.35 and a beta of 0.91.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.21. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 226.94% and a net margin of 34.28%. The business had revenue of $478.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MSCI will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. MSCI’s payout ratio is 48.45%.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.52, for a total value of $1,051,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 267,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,644,271.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in MSCI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Motco purchased a new stake in MSCI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in MSCI by 123.5% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Recommended Story: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.