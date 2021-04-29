Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.480-6.680 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $51.80 billion-$53.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $52.51 billion.Merck & Co., Inc. also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 6.480-6.680 EPS.

MRK stock traded down $3.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $73.53. 871,193 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,600,447. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.52. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.71 and a 1-year high of $87.80. The company has a market cap of $186.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $96.27.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

