Brokerages Set Carrefour SA (EPA:CA) Price Target at €17.21

Shares of Carrefour SA (EPA:CA) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €17.49 ($20.57).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.00 ($22.35) price target on Carrefour and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €17.40 ($20.47) price objective on Carrefour and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.90 ($17.53) price objective on Carrefour and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on Carrefour and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on Carrefour and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

CA stock traded down €0.01 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €15.96 ($18.77). 2,286,855 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,450,000. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €15.08 and a 200 day moving average price of €14.45. Carrefour has a 12 month low of €16.31 ($19.19) and a 12 month high of €23.68 ($27.86).

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

