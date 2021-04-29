Brokerages Expect New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.46 Per Share

Brokerages expect New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.46) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for New Relic’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.48) and the highest is ($0.43). New Relic reported earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 428.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that New Relic will report full-year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.49). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($0.64). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow New Relic.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.58. The company had revenue of $166.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.81 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 20.65% and a negative return on equity of 26.93%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NEWR shares. UBS Group lowered shares of New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of New Relic from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of New Relic in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of New Relic from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.06.

In other news, insider William Staples sold 3,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $251,474.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,341.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $64,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,894 shares of company stock valued at $4,087,405 over the last three months. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of New Relic in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,415,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of New Relic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,946,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of New Relic by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 443,529 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,007,000 after purchasing an additional 81,550 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of New Relic by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 371,069 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,268,000 after purchasing an additional 8,243 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of New Relic by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 228,826 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,965,000 after purchasing an additional 18,598 shares during the period. 86.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NEWR traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $66.02. 3,473 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 807,975. New Relic has a one year low of $49.43 and a one year high of $81.10. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of -30.32 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.48.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform that companies use to build, develop, and operate their digital businesses worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

