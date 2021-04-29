Brokerages Set AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Target Price at $43.25

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.25.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AHCO shares. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AdaptHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

Shares of AHCO stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.50. 11,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,306,788. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.54. AdaptHealth has a one year low of $14.55 and a one year high of $41.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -498.92.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.60). AdaptHealth had a positive return on equity of 10.08% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The company had revenue of $348.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.09 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AdaptHealth will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dale B. Wolf acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.99 per share, for a total transaction of $265,930.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,071.91. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Shaw Rietkerk sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total transaction of $2,047,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 250,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,309,473.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in AdaptHealth in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in AdaptHealth by 5.5% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in AdaptHealth in the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in AdaptHealth by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.37% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

