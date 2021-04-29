1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.750-1.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $2 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.01 billion.1-800-FLOWERS.COM also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.750-1.800 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLWS traded up $4.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.06. 68,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 939,871. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.82. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a twelve month low of $17.78 and a twelve month high of $39.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $877.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.52 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 4.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 1-800-FLOWERS.COM news, CFO William E. Shea sold 50,045 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total value of $1,520,367.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 274,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,337,973.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total value of $436,611.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 436,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,668,987.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 175,862 shares of company stock valued at $5,071,359 in the last 90 days. 51.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

