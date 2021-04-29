Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Provident Financial had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 14.53%.

PROV stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.12. 155 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,403. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.97 million, a P/E ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Provident Financial has a 1 year low of $11.40 and a 1 year high of $18.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.45%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Provident Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler lowered Provident Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Provident Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Hovde Group lowered Provident Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

In other news, CEO Craig G. Blunden sold 26,100 shares of Provident Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $438,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Donavon P. Ternes sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total transaction of $431,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 75,907 shares of company stock worth $1,271,391. 14.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Provident Financial

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, commercial business, and consumer loans.

