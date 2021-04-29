Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.63 EPS

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.63, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 5.52%.

NYSE:HVT traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,713. Haverty Furniture Companies has a one year low of $12.01 and a one year high of $47.46. The company has a market capitalization of $881.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.52 and a 200 day moving average of $31.99.

Get Haverty Furniture Companies alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.21%.

In related news, SVP Rawson Haverty, Jr. sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total value of $762,090.00. Also, Director Mylle H. Mangum sold 11,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total value of $428,359.68. 7.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Haverty Furniture Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.

Recommended Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.