Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Acquires 5,621 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 56.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,619 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,621 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for 0.8% of Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 92.9% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 37,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,886,000 after purchasing an additional 17,853 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,399,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 163,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,750,000 after purchasing an additional 35,259 shares in the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,686,000. Finally, Grace Capital boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 436.0% in the fourth quarter. Grace Capital now owns 11,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 9,639 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.76 on Thursday, hitting $118.54. 7,247 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 790,562. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.84. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $72.40 and a 52 week high of $118.13.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

