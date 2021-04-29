American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Stock Position Increased by Rheos Capital Works Inc.

Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 278,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. American Tower makes up about 4.4% of Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $66,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $843,826,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of American Tower by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,194,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $941,458,000 after purchasing an additional 808,943 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of American Tower by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,348,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,709,879,000 after purchasing an additional 776,600 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Tower by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,749,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,066,094,000 after purchasing an additional 776,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in American Tower by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,115,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $474,955,000 after acquiring an additional 772,309 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT opened at $251.95 on Thursday. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $197.50 and a twelve month high of $272.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.56, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.45). American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 12th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.17%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $258.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.67.

In other American Tower news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $718,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,531 shares in the company, valued at $4,296,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

