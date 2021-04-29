Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Hits New 52-Week High at $70.63

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $70.63 and last traded at $69.74, with a volume of 1400 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.43.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Bruker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Bruker from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Bruker from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Bruker from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.95.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.48. The stock has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 68.07, a PEG ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Bruker had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The firm had revenue of $627.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.80 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Bruker Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.19%.

In related news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total transaction of $108,774.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,668.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bruker by 138.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Bruker by 128.4% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 450 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bruker during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Bruker during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Bruker by 107.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 795 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

