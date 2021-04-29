Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Truist downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. The stock had previously closed at $10.16, but opened at $5.02. Truist now has a $9.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $30.00. Adverum Biotechnologies shares last traded at $4.05, with a volume of 255,031 shares.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ADVM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $21.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.80.

In related news, CEO Laurent Fischer purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 26,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,764.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Leone D. Patterson sold 12,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $176,715.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,039.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,042,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,343,000 after purchasing an additional 240,618 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 5,501,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,632,000 after buying an additional 916,800 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,100,000 after buying an additional 700,000 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 188.3% in the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,404,439 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,657,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,967,000 after acquiring an additional 602,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.90 and its 200 day moving average is $11.89. The firm has a market cap of $402.48 million, a PE ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.72.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.07). Research analysts forecast that Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

