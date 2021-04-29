Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from Altra Industrial Motion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Altra Industrial Motion has decreased its dividend payment by 53.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Altra Industrial Motion has a dividend payout ratio of 10.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Altra Industrial Motion to earn $3.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.7%.

NASDAQ AIMC traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $64.55. 346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,106. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -218.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Altra Industrial Motion has a one year low of $23.01 and a one year high of $66.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.33.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Altra Industrial Motion had a positive return on equity of 9.85% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. The firm had revenue of $453.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.82 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Altra Industrial Motion will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Altra Industrial Motion news, Director James H. Woodward, Jr. sold 2,378 shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total transaction of $145,367.14. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AIMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Altra Industrial Motion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.80.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

