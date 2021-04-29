Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from Altra Industrial Motion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.
Altra Industrial Motion has decreased its dividend payment by 53.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Altra Industrial Motion has a dividend payout ratio of 10.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Altra Industrial Motion to earn $3.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.7%.
NASDAQ AIMC traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $64.55. 346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,106. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -218.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Altra Industrial Motion has a one year low of $23.01 and a one year high of $66.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.33.
In other Altra Industrial Motion news, Director James H. Woodward, Jr. sold 2,378 shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total transaction of $145,367.14. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
AIMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Altra Industrial Motion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.80.
Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile
Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).
