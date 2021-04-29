Credit Suisse Group Boosts LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Price Target to $16.00

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 3.38% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on LC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Wedbush raised their price objective on LendingClub from $14.00 to $20.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.54.

Get LendingClub alerts:

Shares of NYSE LC traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.56. 68,181 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,635,708. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.70. LendingClub has a 52 week low of $4.32 and a 52 week high of $22.68.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $105.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.93 million. LendingClub had a negative return on equity of 13.79% and a negative net margin of 37.60%. The company’s revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.10) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that LendingClub will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Valerie Kay sold 2,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $30,003.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $951,359.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 8,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $99,974.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 752,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,822,179.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,880 shares of company stock valued at $289,981. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in LendingClub by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,156,203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803,082 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 453.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,448,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186,500 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,560,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 96.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,525,320 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,107,000 after purchasing an additional 748,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in LendingClub by 157.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 885,597 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,352,000 after purchasing an additional 541,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

Recommended Story: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.