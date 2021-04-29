nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.360-0.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $527.70 million-$541.11 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $520.93 million.nVent Electric also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.670-1.750 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded nVent Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their target price on nVent Electric from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.67.

NVT traded up $0.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,189. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.30. nVent Electric has a 1 year low of $15.60 and a 1 year high of $30.57. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.62 and a beta of 1.53.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. nVent Electric had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $521.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.62 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that nVent Electric will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.33%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in nVent Electric stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

