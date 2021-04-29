ForthRight Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,562 Shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO)

ForthRight Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF comprises 0.8% of ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 11,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter.

BATS DIVO opened at $35.16 on Thursday. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF has a 1-year low of $25.59 and a 1-year high of $30.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.79 and a 200-day moving average of $32.94.

