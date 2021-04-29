Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Elm Partners Management LLC

Elm Partners Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 3.5% of Elm Partners Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Elm Partners Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $24,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.0% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 167,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000,000 after acquiring an additional 23,078 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,259,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 43.7% during the first quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $383.56 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $370.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $346.56. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $253.97 and a 1 year high of $385.17.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

