Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Makes New $656,000 Investment in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,252,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,484,840,000 after buying an additional 864,572 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,036,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,365,000 after buying an additional 1,880,170 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,063,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,645,000 after buying an additional 354,587 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $301,189,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 811,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,225,000 after buying an additional 228,917 shares during the last quarter. 55.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SPOT opened at $256.84 on Thursday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1 year low of $143.01 and a 1 year high of $387.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $276.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $297.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.04 billion, a PE ratio of -60.29 and a beta of 1.64.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 30.46% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPOT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Spotify Technology from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Pivotal Research upgraded Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Atlantic Securities lowered Spotify Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Nordea Equity Research lowered Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Spotify Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $297.48.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

