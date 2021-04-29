Icon Wealth Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,661 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total transaction of $996,539.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $168,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PM opened at $94.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $146.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.89. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.85 and a twelve month high of $95.60.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 92.49%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.23.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

