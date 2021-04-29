Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.57 EPS

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $206.55 on Thursday. Stanley Black & Decker has a 12 month low of $97.64 and a 12 month high of $211.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

SWK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $203.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.77.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 3,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total value of $629,511.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,780,397.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

