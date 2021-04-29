Marino Stram & Associates LLC Has $282,000 Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 38.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 528 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 487 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in NVIDIA by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,433 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVDA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $672.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $620.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $606.61.

In other news, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total transaction of $705,036.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,844 shares in the company, valued at $9,896,355.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total transaction of $3,397,364.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,031 shares in the company, valued at $4,469,893.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,207,675. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $611.07 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $559.16 and a 200-day moving average of $543.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $380.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.01, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $280.84 and a 1-year high of $648.57.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.94%.

NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

