General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Price Target Raised to $163.00 at Morgan Stanley

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) had its target price raised by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $149.00 to $163.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 12.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on GD. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Cowen boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Susquehanna upped their target price on General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.00.

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $185.26 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $181.07 and its 200 day moving average is $159.03. General Dynamics has a 1 year low of $121.67 and a 1 year high of $189.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. On average, analysts expect that General Dynamics will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $398,843,000. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 777.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,611,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $239,840,000 after buying an additional 1,427,944 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 207.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,432,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $213,113,000 after buying an additional 966,598 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,148,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $468,576,000 after acquiring an additional 534,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 224,830.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 445,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,279,000 after acquiring an additional 445,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

