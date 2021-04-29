MAP Protocol (MAP) Price Hits $0.0844 on Top Exchanges

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded down 14.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. In the last seven days, MAP Protocol has traded down 36.9% against the dollar. One MAP Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0844 or 0.00000157 BTC on major exchanges. MAP Protocol has a total market capitalization of $26.87 million and approximately $1.92 million worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.77 or 0.00062801 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $150.03 or 0.00278986 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004500 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $596.99 or 0.01110116 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.24 or 0.00026471 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $386.95 or 0.00719537 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53,815.76 or 1.00072053 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

MAP Protocol Profile

MAP Protocol’s launch date was September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 318,474,889 coins. The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . MAP Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol . MAP Protocol’s official website is www.maplabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

MAP Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAP Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAP Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MAP Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

