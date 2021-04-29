HTMLCOIN Price Reaches $0.0004 on Top Exchanges (HTML)

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded up 15.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. One HTMLCOIN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, HTMLCOIN has traded 15.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. HTMLCOIN has a market cap of $21.27 million and $65,269.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,838.90 or 1.00115074 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00041110 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $677.58 or 0.01259979 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $283.54 or 0.00527242 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $212.32 or 0.00394812 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003103 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.91 or 0.00169057 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004174 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003853 BTC.

HTMLCOIN Coin Profile

HTMLCOIN (HTML) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 coins. The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com . HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . HTMLCOIN’s official message board is www.htmlcoin.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “HTML Coin is a rebrand of the HTML5 Coin that was exchanged at a 1:1 ratio. The HTML Coin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm that was developed using a Bitcoin and Ethereum hybrid blockchain technology which integrates Bitcoin Core, Proof-of-Stake (PoS) and the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). “

Buying and Selling HTMLCOIN

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HTMLCOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HTMLCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

