Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) is Ballast Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,399 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 9.3% of Ballast Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $20,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHX traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $101.50. 6,989 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 857,110. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $65.88 and a 12 month high of $101.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.61.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

