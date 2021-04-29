J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Purchases 2,311 Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 53.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares during the quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,796,000 after acquiring an additional 18,026 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $292,000. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 105,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,066,000 after acquiring an additional 32,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 23,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 7,705 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LSI shares. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Life Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $81.33 to $93.33 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Life Storage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.50.

Shares of LSI traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $94.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,102. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Life Storage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.00 and a 52 week high of $95.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.90 and a 200 day moving average of $81.50.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $166.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.41 million. Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 25.67%. Life Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Life Storage, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th were paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 13th. Life Storage’s payout ratio is presently 52.67%.

Life Storage Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

