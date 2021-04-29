Kanawha Capital Management LLC Has $9.48 Million Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,509 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,885 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $9,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 223.2% in the fourth quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 74.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QCOM stock traded up $5.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $141.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 595,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,408,728. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $74.09 and a 12 month high of $167.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $134.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.36.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

Several analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cascend Securities increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.08.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

