Kanawha Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 580 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Nottingham Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 236,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,822,000 after buying an additional 9,460 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 45,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,098,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the third quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 288,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,280,000 after acquiring an additional 4,765 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJR traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $112.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,188,450. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.70 and a fifty-two week high of $115.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.41.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

