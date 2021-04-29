Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Sells 216 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 4.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Terry L. Blaker increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, NewFocus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $275.50 on Thursday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $148.98 and a 1-year high of $276.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $264.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.86.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

