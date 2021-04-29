Viking Fund Management LLC Has $1.31 Million Stock Position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Viking Fund Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 0.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 30.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 308,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,121,000 after purchasing an additional 72,343 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 9.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,153,000 after buying an additional 8,308 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 25.5% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 30,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the third quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 32.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,359,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,911,000 after buying an additional 330,236 shares in the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HP. Piper Sandler downgraded Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Wolfe Research cut Helmerich & Payne from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Atb Cap Markets raised Helmerich & Payne from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

HP stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.60. 13,209 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,449,710. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.87 and a 52 week high of $33.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.40.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.03). Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 27.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $246.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is presently -116.28%.

Helmerich & Payne Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

