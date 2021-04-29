Kanawha Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MUB. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 159,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,560,000 after buying an additional 9,590 shares during the period. Wealth CMT grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth CMT now owns 118,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,718,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.8% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 87,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,202,000 after acquiring an additional 12,024 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 100.9% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 8,536 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $116.71. The stock had a trading volume of 26,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,407,447. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.49. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $111.13 and a 1-year high of $117.95.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

