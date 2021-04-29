O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,821 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,616 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 2,183 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 456 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

ORLY has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $526.35.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 11,140 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $5,430,638.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,902 shares in the company, valued at $8,239,555.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 56,229 shares of company stock worth $27,958,427 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $528.95 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $506.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $467.04. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $373.14 and a fifty-two week high of $539.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $1.82. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 373.35%. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.97 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

