Parsec Financial Management Inc. Sells 107 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,973 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,359.04 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,154.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,898.31. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,296.01 and a fifty-two week high of $2,431.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 45.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,200.00 target price (up from $1,950.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,387.68.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

