Viking Fund Management LLC Makes New Investment in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Viking Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 70,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,161,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 106.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $151,000. Institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

CNQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.05.

NYSE CNQ traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.65. 113,423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,722,305. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12 month low of $14.85 and a 12 month high of $32.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.34 billion, a PE ratio of -85.05 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.23.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a negative net margin of 3.03% and a negative return on equity of 1.74%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.3712 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 57.71%.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

