Denali Advisors LLC Purchases 8,600 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 86.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,500 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 262.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 48,319 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after acquiring an additional 34,979 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 154,524 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $7,706,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,454,000. Sippican Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 20,179 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 268.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 228,408 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after acquiring an additional 166,397 shares during the period. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 8,623 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.74, for a total transaction of $644,483.02. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,061,402.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Ezra Y. Yacob sold 3,273 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $245,147.70. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 51,830 shares in the company, valued at $3,882,067. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,119 shares of company stock worth $1,356,231 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $74.98 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.10 and a 200-day moving average of $56.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.76 billion, a PE ratio of -144.19 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.22 and a 12 month high of $77.14.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. On average, research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.4125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 33.13%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EOG. Johnson Rice restated an “accumulate” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. US Capital Advisors cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price (down previously from $85.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.69.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

