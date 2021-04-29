McCutchen Group LLC Buys 613 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

McCutchen Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,621 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 613 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 4.2% of McCutchen Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. McCutchen Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $16,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IEFA. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of IEFA traded up $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $75.28. 7,637,446 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.22. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.