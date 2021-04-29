Brokerages Set NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Target Price at $195.71

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $195.71.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVCR. Truist Securities raised their price target on NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on NovoCure from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $154.00 price target (down from $159.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist lifted their target price on NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on NovoCure from $175.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

In other NovoCure news, insider Ely Benaim sold 5,958 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,191,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,018,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 97,973 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.34, for a total transaction of $19,236,018.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 216,529 shares of company stock worth $41,906,260 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of NovoCure by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,261,075 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,429,497,000 after acquiring an additional 136,430 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of NovoCure by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,350,654 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $233,718,000 after acquiring an additional 28,065 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of NovoCure by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,238,204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $214,259,000 after acquiring an additional 22,886 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of NovoCure by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,141,281 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $197,487,000 after acquiring an additional 54,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in NovoCure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,269,000. Institutional investors own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVCR traded up $3.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $208.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,827. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,081.64 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.57. NovoCure has a fifty-two week low of $55.40 and a fifty-two week high of $220.48.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.49 million. NovoCure had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that NovoCure will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

