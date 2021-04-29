FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) Receives $20.62 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.77.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FEYE. Bank of America raised shares of FireEye from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of FireEye from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of FireEye from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of FireEye from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of FireEye from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

In other news, EVP Alexa King sold 39,814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $817,779.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 340,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,984,873.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in FireEye by 650.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,500 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in FireEye during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in FireEye during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in FireEye by 7,751.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,434 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in FireEye during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. 79.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FEYE traded down $0.12 on Monday, hitting $19.34. The company had a trading volume of 93,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,933,360. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.74. FireEye has a 1 year low of $10.16 and a 1 year high of $25.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.66 and a beta of 1.26.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The information security company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. FireEye had a negative net margin of 23.48% and a negative return on equity of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that FireEye will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

FireEye, Inc provides intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. Its FireEye products include network, email, endpoint, and cloud security control products to detect and prevent threats; Dynamic Threat Intelligence Cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; Helix Security Operations Platform, a cloud-hosted security operations platform; Cloudvisory cloud security products; and customer support and maintenance services.

