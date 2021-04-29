Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sierra Wireless, Inc. is a leading provider of wireless data communications products. The company delivers wireless PC Cards for portable computers, wireless adapters for PDA’s, OEM modules for embedded applications and rugged vehicle-mounted wireless systems. The company is the founding member of the WirelessReady Alliance, an alliance of industry-leading hardware, software and service companies committed to the delivery of complete and compelling wireless data solutions. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SWIR. National Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Sierra Wireless from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sierra Wireless from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sierra Wireless currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.29.

NASDAQ:SWIR traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $14.82. 2,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,613. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Sierra Wireless has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $22.22. The company has a market cap of $546.56 million, a P/E ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 2.36.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $120.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.28 million. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 14.35%. On average, research analysts expect that Sierra Wireless will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lynrock Lake LP bought a new stake in Sierra Wireless in the 4th quarter valued at about $536,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Sierra Wireless in the 4th quarter valued at about $332,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 287,135 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,195,000 after purchasing an additional 40,185 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,909 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 5,729 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sierra Wireless in the 4th quarter valued at about $355,000. 46.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

