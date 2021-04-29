Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Now Covered by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a peer perform rating and a $200.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on PCTY. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Paylocity from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paylocity from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $224.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Paylocity from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Paylocity from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $192.33.

Shares of Paylocity stock traded down $4.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $195.72. 1,212 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,718. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $185.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.95, a P/E/G ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.36. Paylocity has a one year low of $102.50 and a one year high of $218.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $146.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.47 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 11.05%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paylocity will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCTY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Paylocity during the 4th quarter valued at $65,724,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Paylocity by 1,002.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 134,160 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,625,000 after buying an additional 121,989 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Paylocity by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,565,639 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $734,201,000 after buying an additional 99,655 shares during the period. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Paylocity by 729,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 72,960 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,023,000 after buying an additional 72,950 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Paylocity by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 368,051 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,785,000 after purchasing an additional 69,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

