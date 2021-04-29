Tran Capital Management L.P. Sells 1,549 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Tran Capital Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,701 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,549 shares during the period. Tran Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HXL. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hexcel during the fourth quarter worth about $169,027,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 1,791.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,108,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $102,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996,833 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 189.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,465,734 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $119,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,315 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,772,592 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $134,443,000 after purchasing an additional 952,516 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 310.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,086,850 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $52,701,000 after purchasing an additional 822,139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 10,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total transaction of $499,826.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,672 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,614.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on HXL. Truist lifted their price target on Hexcel from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Hexcel from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Hexcel from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Hexcel from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.19.

NYSE HXL traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $56.80. 2,268 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 852,419. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.45, a PEG ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Hexcel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.54 and a fifty-two week high of $64.84.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. Hexcel had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $310.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

