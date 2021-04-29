Professional Advisory Services Inc. Raises Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Professional Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $12,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 185.7% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded up $8.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $389.05. 43,862 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,660,766. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $281.07 and a 52 week high of $389.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.72 billion, a PE ratio of 38.08, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $362.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $338.89.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.20. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPGI. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $407.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $405.00.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

