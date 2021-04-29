Professional Advisory Services Inc. Buys 635 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Professional Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 0.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 154,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the quarter. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. makes up 3.0% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $19,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 412,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,072,000 after acquiring an additional 12,156 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 98.6% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 5,951 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.2% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 73,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 106,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,149,000 after purchasing an additional 15,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 902.5% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AJG traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $140.86. 5,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 850,144. The company has a market cap of $27.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $76.26 and a 12-month high of $140.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $129.58 and a 200 day moving average of $119.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.60%.

In other news, Director David S. Johnson sold 420 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.02, for a total value of $52,088.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,694,750.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 6,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total transaction of $729,752.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,421 shares in the company, valued at $4,848,742.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,191 shares of company stock worth $847,537 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AJG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.53.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

