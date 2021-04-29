TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 17,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,590,000. CME Group accounts for about 2.1% of TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CME. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CME Group by 624.0% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in CME Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CME Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 83.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CME. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CME Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $138.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.00.

In related news, insider Kevin Kometer sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.75, for a total transaction of $1,566,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,688 shares in the company, valued at $15,011,676. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.46, for a total value of $308,190.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,735,826.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,528,390 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME traded up $0.62 on Thursday, reaching $201.64. 8,543 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,709,204. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.89 and a fifty-two week high of $216.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $205.94 and its 200-day moving average is $186.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.39 billion, a PE ratio of 33.50 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.94%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

