Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Given New $125.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ENTG. Zacks Investment Research raised Entegris from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group started coverage on Entegris in a report on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Entegris from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Entegris from $92.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $116.00 price objective (up from $102.00) on shares of Entegris in a report on Monday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Entegris currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $108.73.

Get Entegris alerts:

ENTG stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.43. 7,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 956,809. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $111.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.25 and a beta of 1.33. Entegris has a 52-week low of $50.60 and a 52-week high of $126.41.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $512.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.05 million. Entegris had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Entegris will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 27th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.58%.

In related news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total transaction of $103,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,219,876. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 300,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $36,260,586.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 640,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,349,979.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 552,995 shares of company stock valued at $66,338,992. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in Entegris by 92.4% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,419,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $136,403,000 after acquiring an additional 681,533 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Entegris by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,205,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,172,975,000 after acquiring an additional 240,561 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Entegris in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Entegris by 92.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 50,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,815,000 after acquiring an additional 24,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in Entegris by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

Read More: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.