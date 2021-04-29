Validity (VAL) Price Reaches $4.75 on Exchanges

Validity (CURRENCY:VAL) traded up 46.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 29th. Validity has a market capitalization of $20.39 million and $673,828.00 worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Validity coin can now be purchased for $4.75 or 0.00008826 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Validity has traded 31.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00019859 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $668.21 or 0.01240797 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000017 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Validity Coin Profile

VAL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,291,881 coins and its circulating supply is 4,289,073 coins. The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Validity is validitytech.com . Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Validity is blog.radiumcore.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Validity Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Validity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Validity using one of the exchanges listed above.

