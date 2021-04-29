Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) Upgraded to “Buy” by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $16.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $8.50. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Capital Product Partners’ FY2021 earnings at $1.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Capital Product Partners from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital Product Partners from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

Get Capital Product Partners alerts:

NASDAQ:CPLP traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 808 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,135. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.10. Capital Product Partners has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $12.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.18.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The shipping company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $33.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.67 million. Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 21.29%. Equities analysts anticipate that Capital Product Partners will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Capital Product Partners’s payout ratio is 48.19%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Product Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Capital Product Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $306,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Capital Product Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Capital Product Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. 17.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Capital Product Partners

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transports a range of dry cargoes and containerized goods under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters. As of March 05, 2020, the company owned 14 vessels, including 13 Neo-Panamax container vessels and one capesize bulk carrier.

Read More: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Product Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Product Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.