DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Now Covered by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered DocuSign from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on DocuSign from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Wedbush upped their price objective on DocuSign from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised DocuSign from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $271.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU traded down $7.14 on Wednesday, hitting $225.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,086,250. DocuSign has a 12 month low of $100.71 and a 12 month high of $290.23. The company has a market capitalization of $43.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -196.86 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $213.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $430.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.95 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The company’s revenue was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that DocuSign will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DocuSign news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.49, for a total value of $1,541,175.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 144,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,654,056.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel D. Springer sold 356,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.61, for a total value of $81,851,143.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,660,721 shares in the company, valued at $381,318,148.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 393,031 shares of company stock worth $90,008,534. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 1,895.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after acquiring an additional 19,709 shares during the last quarter. AMS Capital Ltda acquired a new stake in DocuSign in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,017,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in DocuSign by 90.1% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 7,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 3,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

