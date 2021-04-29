Cribstone Capital Management LLC Buys New Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 80 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $338.37 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $333.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $312.38. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $228.30 and a one year high of $342.43.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

